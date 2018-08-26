You can get Jet's Pizza for a throwback price today for the company's 40th anniversary

In honor of its 40th anniversary, Jet's Pizza is offering pizza for a throwback price.

The Michigan-based pizza chain is offering a large, one-topping pizza for only $4.99, which is the same price Jet's sold it for 40 years ago.

But don't wait -- the deal is only valid from noon to 6 p.m. It is also only available for pick up only, and there is a limit of one per customer.

If you are ordering online, use the promo code "1978" before checking out.

Enjoy!

