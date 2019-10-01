'Haunted' tour of Bonstelle Theatre in Detroit: Connect with other side

Detroit Paranormal Expeditions to take on Bonstelle Theatre in Detroit Oct. 18.

DETROIT - The Detroit Paranormal Expeditions team is back with another tour of an infamously "haunted" Detroit landmark.

This time, they're heading to Midtown's own Bonstelle Theatre on Oct. 18.

The Albert Kahn-designed theater is no stranger to speculation, with Wayne State University students swearing by glimpses of the ghost of Jessie Bonstelle, who is said to haunt the theater.

For $45, brave visitors will divide and conquer areas of the theater where sightings have been reported with paranormal equipment in hand, ranging from handmade spiritboxes to a variety of cameras, according to the event listing.

Spirit-detecting equipment will be provided, but attendees can also bring their own realm-defying gadgets just in time for Halloween festivities.

Along with a paranormal hunt, attendees can fall under the spell of sideshow entertainer Christopher Bogucki during a performance of The Big Icky.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Wayne State University's theater and dance program. Buy tickets here.

