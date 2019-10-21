Detroit ghost hunters share 5 scariest paranormal experiences

DETROIT - This article is a guest blog from the founders of Detroit Paranormal Expeditions (DPX), Jeff Adkins and Todd Bonner. DPX researches and investigates reportedly haunted locations to help explain the causes of the phenomena experienced there. DPX has appeared on Travel Channel's Paranormal Survivor, Haunted Case Files, Paranormal 9-1-1, Most Terrifying Places, Paranormal Caught on Camera and Destination FEAR, as well as on Local 4.

It's October, one of our favorite times of the year!

When Todd and I started Detroit Paranormal Expeditions in 2016, we had no idea where this new journey would lead us.

The things we've seen, heard and felt has left us speechless at times. While we have had many experiences over the past three years, we want to share a few that have really stuck with us.

Here's a look at our top five scariest experiences.

5. Brandy's Shirt pulled in Eloise Psychiatric Hospital

While investigating on the first floor of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital, DPX psychic medium Brandy Marie, investigator Joseph Warner and guest investigator Angel Kay were conducting a spirit box session. The energy in the room began to feel heavy to everyone present, and Brandy began to sense a strong, negative male entity standing along the wall behind Joe and Angel.

Brandy turned to Angel to move away from the energy, but at that very moment, something bizarre happens to her left sleeve.

Video recording the moment captures what seems to be a tug on Brandy's sleeve at the exact moment she asks Angel to move away from that area, and in the same direction she felt the energy. Check out the video clip here.

4. Jeff and Todd's Attachment

In November of 2016, we traveled to Winchester, Indiana to investigate Randolph County Infirmary. It was a relatively quiet night investigating, and for a week afterward, everything seemed normal. Then, one night, that all changed.

I woke up one night, rolled over and reached for my phone. The screen lit up and it read 3:57 a.m. I looked towards the hallway leading directly to my room and saw a black, shadowy figure about my size speed walking down the hallway towards my bed. I could see through this translucent figure into my kitchen. I jumped out of bed, darted towards the door, turned around and it was gone. As I crawled back into bed, my hands were literally shaking.

Eventually, I fell back asleep.

The next few days would bring others strange events. My car was fairly-new at the time, and the battery died out of the blue. While not necessarily paranormal, it was strange. I got a jump and made it home. Once I got home, I hopped in the shower and when I was finished, I went to exit my bathroom and the door was locked.

There was just one problem. I lived alone and never locked my bathroom door. At that point, I knew something was up and called Todd to tell him what was going on. To my surprise, his brand new 2016 Dodge Ram truck battery had died for no apparent reason in the same week, and he had woken up to see a shadow figure standing next to his bed, similar to the experience I had.

Many other strange instances happened, including fogging over my eyes in pictures, which lasted all the way until September 2017. Check out the full story and see the pictures on our blog.

3. The Third Floor of Eloise

On the third floor of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital, Brandy was investigating with her cousin and friend. Like Brandy, her cousin also has psychic medium abilities. While walking down a hallway through the middle of the floor, the three stopped to talk about the presence of a male entity they were feeling.

Just as Brandy says, "I'm telling you, there is no man…" a vinyl record that was sitting atop a filing cabinet flew off of it and slammed down on the middle of the floor hard enough to break it. The three screamed, and I ran downstairs from the fourth floor to see what was going on.

I found the record laying in the floor, with a piece of it that had broken off approximately 10-12 feet away. Whatever was present wanted to make itself known and did so with no uncertain terms. Check out the video clip of that moment here.





2. Carrie Jacobs-Bond's House

During an intensely-cold weekend in February 2017, we traveled to the Upper Peninsula to visit and investigate the Iron County Historical Museum. Similar in some way to Greenfield Village, the museum has 22 buildings from throughout the area that have all been relocated to the museum's property. One of those many amazing and historic structures is the former home of Carrie Jacobs-Bond – a former musician and the first woman to sell one million copies of a song.

Upon entering the house, we played music that was composed by Carrie Jacobs-Bond, and the energy in the home seemed to almost instantaneous shift. Everyone's hair stood on end, and we could tell that we were no longer alone in the house.

Todd was sitting on a couch in the parlor, and on the other end of the couch was a K2 meter and voice recorder. Across from Todd were two paranormal investigators. One of them mentions she has the chills, and the other remarks that she can't focus on the green light of the K2 meter – she said it looked misty, as if something were standing between her and the light. Todd asks any spirits present to touch the green light.

At that moment, the audio recorder captures the sound of the K2 meter starting to shift subtly against the couch's velvet-like material. After several seconds of this, the meter literally shoots off the couch, flying nearly eight feet across the room and landing at one of the investigators' feet, causing her to scream in fear at the instant and unexpected action. It scared her so badly that she began crying, left the house and would not go back in.

Listen to the audio of that experience here and read the full story on our blog.

1. The Beaver Island Head Light

During a visit to Beaver Island, we were told by the locals that we needed to visit the Beaver Island Head Light. Dating back to 1858, the former lighthouse sits on the island's southern end, down a long dirt road that itself is very creepy at night. We visited the lighthouse at around 2 a.m.

Immediately when we pulled up, Brandy sensed a woman standing on the porch pointing back towards the road saying, "Go, you need to leave." She said the woman didn't sound angry, but rather like she was trying to protect us from something darker in the building that wouldn't tolerate us being there.

The house itself was locked up, but they leave the light tower and a small building connecting it to the living quarters open 24/7 for visitors. The energy at the lighthouse felt heavy and intense, and we all had the sensation we were being watched, despite being in the dark on the island's remote southern end. We entered the small unlocked building and took 20 minutes of audio, before we left and headed back to our camp.

As Todd was listening back to the audio, he heard something so scary that he literally through the headphones off his head.

While in the building, I was leaning against a locked door and said, "You can't shake this door handle for me, like this?" Todd jokes and said, "What if you did that and the door was open and it wasn't locked anymore?"

At that time, Todd and I were alone in the building, but the audio captured proves we weren't as alone as we thought.

After Todd says that, a voice that was not heard in the moment says, "Shipwreck… I told you to go!" The voice sounds like something from The Exorcist… very dark and powerful. Listen to the audio here and check out the full story on our blog.

