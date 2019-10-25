Here's how you can get a free bag of fun size Snickers bars

DETROIT - Snickers is giving away free bags of candy just in time for Halloween.

The giveaway comes after Snickers supported a petition to change Halloween from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of October.

The company promised to offer 1 million free Snickers to Americans if the government changed the date of Halloween.

Halloween's date hasn't changed, but the petition has more than 150,000 signatures. Most of the support for the petition had to do with increasing the safety and fun on Halloween night.

Snickers is still offering free candy. In order to get a free bag of Snickers, you have to go online to receive a gift card for a bag of fun size Snickers bars.

Click here to visit the website.

