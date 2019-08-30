11 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

Several Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels heading into Labor Day weekend.

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are currently 11 closures and advisories in Michigan. Most of them are in the Lower Peninsula.

Here's the list of beach closures:

Much of the increase in bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff, according to the DEQ, but some have unknown sources.

