Health

11 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

By Ken Haddad
Getty Images

Lake Michigan on June 18, 2019. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Several Michigan beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels heading into Labor Day weekend.

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, there are currently 11 closures and advisories in Michigan. Most of them are in the Lower Peninsula.

Related: Gross: Study uncovers 10 Michigan beaches with most bacterial contamination

Here's the list of beach closures:

Reed Lake - Reed Lake Property Owners Oakland
White Lake - Maple Park Muskegon
Lake Superior - Lighthouse Overlook Keweenaw
Lake Superior - Copper Harbor- West Lagoon Keweenaw
Wolverine Lake - Spring Lake Heights Oakland
Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach Arenac
Silver Lake - City Park Beach Genesee
Lake Michigan - Silver Beach Berrien
Mott Lake - Bluebell Beach Genesee
Sunday Lake - Sunday Lake Beach Gogebic
Crystal Lake - Beulah Beach Benzie

Much of the increase in bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff, according to the DEQ, but some have unknown sources.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.