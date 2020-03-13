LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump holds news conference about coronavirus

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will hold a news conference Friday to address the nation’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said he will speak around 3 p.m. Friday at the White House. You can watch live in the stream above.

The president spoke Wednesday in an Oval Office address and announced the restriction of travel from 26 European countries to the United States amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The ban will begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday and last for 30 days, Trump said.

“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” Trump said. “Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

Restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom or Ireland, he said.

There will be exemptions for Americans who undergo “appropriate screenings.”