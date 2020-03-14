Beaumont Health announces first confirmed cornavirus case, bans visitors from hospitals

DETROIT – Beaumont Hospital Dearborn announced Saturday it is currently caring for the first Beaumont patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital said the patient is in good condition, but has been placed in isolation to reduce the risk of exposure to others.

Starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, Beaumont Health is restricting all visitors at all Beaumont Health sites until further notice.

Under certain circumstances, one visitor will be allowed in the event of birth, death, pediatric patients and surgeries. Further exceptions will be determined by the hospital on a case-by-case basis.

Beaumont Health also opened a hotline to assist with those who are concerned about the coronavirus. Patients who have coronavirus symptoms, including cough, fever and difficulty breathing, are asked to call the hotline at 248-551-7000 before they visit a doctor. This is so health care providers can lessen the chances of other people being exposed.

The hotline is specifically for people who are experiencing symptoms, not general information about the virus. Beaumont has created a webpage with general information.

The line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. If you need medical attention when the line is not available, contact the doctor or emergency room before going there.