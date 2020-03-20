Coronavirus (COVID-19) info for people with asthma
DETROIT – If you have asthma, you are likely at a higher risk of becoming “very sick” from COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Here are the guidelines from the CDC for those with Asthma:
Risk of Getting COVID-19
People with asthma may be at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. COVID-19 can affect your respiratory tract (nose, throat, lungs), cause an asthma attack, and possibly lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease.
Treatment
There is currently no specific treatment for or vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
Prepare for COVID-19
- Stock up on supplies.
- Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.
- When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick.
- Clean your hands often by washing with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid crowds and people who are sick.
- Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
- During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.
- If someone in your home is sick, have them stay away from the rest of the household to reduce the risk of spreading the virus in your home.
- Avoid sharing personal household items such as cups and towels.
Follow your Asthma Action Plan
- Take your asthma medication exactly as prescribed. Talk to your healthcare provider, insurer, and pharmacist about creating an emergency supply of prescription medications, such as asthma inhalers. Make sure that you have 30 days of non-prescription medications and supplies on hand too in case you need to stay home for a long time.
- Know how to use your inhaler.
- Avoid your asthma triggers.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces like tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks daily to protect yourself against COVID-19. Avoid disinfectants that can cause an asthma attack.
- As more cases of COVID-19 are discovered and our communities take action to combat the spread of disease, it is natural for some people to feel concerned or stressed. Strong emotions can trigger an asthma attack. Take steps to help yourself cope with stress and anxiety.
If you have symptoms
Contact your health care provider to ask about your symptoms.
