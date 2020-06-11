Metro Detroit swim schools team up to get kids back in the water safely

DETROIT – As more businesses begin to reopen, many are still waiting to get started.

Those in the swim-school industry believe they are an essential because they help keep children safe in pools and lakes.

Update June 11, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,496; Death toll now at 5,738

The CDC has released guidance that suggests that the Corona Virus cannot survive in chlorine, and so swim schools believe with proper protection protocols -- including masks and distancing -- they can provide a safe learning environment.

Swimming pools have been allowed to reopen, but not swim schools and so two competing schools have teamed up to find new ways to tread water.

RELATED: Coronavirus (COVID-19) safety: Can you go swimming? Is meat safe? Too much hand sanitizer?

The CDC has suggested that COVID-19 cannot survive in chlorine, so swim schools believe with proper protection protocols, they can provide a safe learning environment. It’s only crowds that present the risk of infection.

MORE: Is it safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic?

Goldfish Swim School, founded and head-quartered in Michigan and Aqua Tots, with numerous franchises in Michigan, have joined forces to created industry best practices to present to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

You can find out what precautions are being made and more in Paula Tutman’s full story in the video above.