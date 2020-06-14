Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,990; Death toll now at 5,770

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 59,990 as of Sunday morning, including 5,770 deaths, state officials report.

On Saturday the state reported a total of 44,964 recoveries. That is up from 42,041 recoveries reported last weekend.

Sunday’s update represents 189 new cases and 3 additional deaths. Saturday’s total was 59,801 confirmed cases and 5,767 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2 million cases have been reported across the country. More than 115,000 have died in the United States.

Worldwide, more than 7.8 million people have been confirmed infected and at least 430,000 have died, JHU reports.

The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Having trouble viewing the data below? Click here to view.

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here’s the Michigan county case count mapped and the total number of cases in each US state:

Here are Michigan’s COVID-19 deaths mapped per county:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by age range (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

