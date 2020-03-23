Michigan’s number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases tops 1,300

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan has risen over 1,300 as of Monday, officials report.

As of 2 p.m., the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,328, according to state officials.

In addition, Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun announced the state has 15 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

Monday’s total represents an increase of 287 cases, as Sunday’s final total was 1,041 confirmed cases, after the state reported 1,035 cases at 2 p.m.

The city of Detroit has 411 confirmed cases, which is more than any county in the state, officials said. There are an additional 227 cases in Wayne County outside of Detroit, giving the county a total of 638 confirmed cases, according to the state count.

Oakland County has 329 confirmed cases, the second-most in Michigan. Macomb County, at 175, is the only other county in the state with more than 50 confirmed cases.

Genesee, Kent and Washtenaw counties each have between 20 and 45 confirmed cases. Ingham and Ottawa counties are also in double digits.

Six of the 15 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths were in Detroit, with another two elsewhere in Wayne County. Oakland County has had four such deaths, and Macomb County has had two. One coronavirus-related death has been reported in Kent County.

The state updates its totals at 2 p.m. daily. The numbers often do not reflect an individual county’s case count because the counties may report confirmed cases a day earlier than the state. The state is now reporting positive tests as of 10 a.m. on the same day.

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here’s the Michigan county case count mapped and the total number of cases in each US state:

Here are Michiagn’s COVID-19 deaths mapped per county:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by age range:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender:

The following map is showing data per state -- click on a particular state to filter the data in the table for a breakdown:

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

