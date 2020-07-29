87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Health

COVID-19 case confirmed at Club Capri restuarant in Algonac, possible exposure

Anyone who visited on July 18 and 19 may have been exposed, encouraged to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

DeJanay Booth

Tags: Coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan COVID-19, Algonac, Club Capri, St. Clair County Health Department, health, St. Clair County, COVID-19, exposure, symptoms, news, local, Michigan Coronavirus
Coronavirus -- SARS-CoV-2
Coronavirus -- SARS-CoV-2 (AP)

ALGONAC, Mich. – A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at the Club Capri in Algonac, St. Clair County Health Department announced Wednesday.

Department officials said the confirmed case is from an employee. Anyone who visited the restaurant on July 18 and 19 may have been exposed and encouraged to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Those people are also encouraged to get tested if symptomatic with fatigue, cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, headache, nausea or vomiting, congestion or running nose, sore throat or diarrhea.

The restaurant will remain open and management is working with department officials.

As of Wednesday, 80,172 confirmed cases were reported in Michigan, with 6,172 deaths and 57,502 recoveries.

For more information on testing locations, visit https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.