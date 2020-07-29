COVID-19 case confirmed at Club Capri restuarant in Algonac, possible exposure

ALGONAC, Mich. – A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at the Club Capri in Algonac, St. Clair County Health Department announced Wednesday.

Department officials said the confirmed case is from an employee. Anyone who visited the restaurant on July 18 and 19 may have been exposed and encouraged to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Those people are also encouraged to get tested if symptomatic with fatigue, cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, headache, nausea or vomiting, congestion or running nose, sore throat or diarrhea.

The restaurant will remain open and management is working with department officials.

As of Wednesday, 80,172 confirmed cases were reported in Michigan, with 6,172 deaths and 57,502 recoveries.

For more information on testing locations, visit https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.