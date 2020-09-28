Why it’s important to talk about depression, anxiety as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Cases of depression and anxiety are on the rise as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues into the fall.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and it’s important for everyone to start talking about mental health issues.

We have a mental health and suicide crisis in America. Many times, we don’t see it before it’s too late, or we don’t know how to treat it.

We don’t even know how to talk about the issue.

Here are some startling numbers: Since 2000, the suicide rate in America has increased by 35%. Suicide among young people between ages 10 and 24 has increased by 56%. Every day, 20 veterans kill themselves.

There are many people ready to help. Click on the links below to view some of those helpful organizations.