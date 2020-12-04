Here are the top 6 types of places linked to COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s top health official revealed the top six types of places linked to COVID-19 outbreaks in the state during Thursday’s briefing.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, spoke Thursday during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 breifing.

“We are also still identifying many outbreaks across the state,” Khaldun said.

Here are the top six categories for identified outbreaks in Michigan, according to Khaldun:

Long-term care facilities K-12 schools Manufacturing Health care Office settings Restaurants and bars

“We continue to work with our local health departments, (which are) reaching out to positive cases to identify their contacts and potential outbreaks,” Khaldun said. “But at the current rates, again, our state and local public health workers are just not able to keep up.”

Khaldun said that limits the the state’s outbreak data.

Currently, even though the state’s overall case rate is declining over the last 13 days, every region of the state is over 450 cases per million people. Cases positivity rates in the regions range from 8.5% to 15%, and 81% of ICU beds are full.

State officials are working with hospitals to make sure they have what they need to deal with the COVID-19 demand.

“It is so important that people continue to do their part,” Khaldun said. “If you know you’ve been exposed, make sure you quarantine, stay away from others.”