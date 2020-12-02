Governor urges Michigan residents to support local businesses during holiday shopping season

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging residents to support local businesses during the holiday season as many of them struggle to survive due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

The state is currently two weeks into a 21-day “pause” that tightened restrictions on restaurants, schools, entertainment facilities and much more.

READ: Here are 14 changes in effect under Michigan’s new COVID-19 restrictions

As the holiday shopping season rolls around, Whitmer urged Michiganders to keep those businesses in mind.

“As we head into the holiday season, I want to remind all Michiganders: If you are shopping for loved ones or friends or neighbors, strongly consider supporting businesses in your community,” Whitmer said.

Many businesses in Metro Detroit have been forced to close or lay off employees due to COVID-19 restrictions. During the three-week shutdown, restaurants aren’t allowed to offer indoor dining and several businesses -- including movie theaters, theaters, bowling alleys and much more -- were forced to shut down.

On Black Friday, Metro Detroiters stressed to Local 4 how critical the holiday season will be for their businesses to survive.

“There are a number of ways that we can support local businesses this season and stay safe,” Whitmer said. “Buy your holiday gifts from small businesses that you love or find online in your area.”

The governor said she sent gift baskets from Detroit Basket Company to her family members and ordered candles from Kalamazoo Candle Company to give out.

RELATED: Stakes are higher for Metro Detroit small businesses trying to survive the pandemic

“You can help a small business restaurant by ordering and buying gift cards for loved ones,” she said. “I encourage you all to seek out small businesses here in Michigan and give them your business and treat your loved ones to a cool Michigan gift.”

Whitmer called small businesses the “lifeblood” of Michigan’s communities and said “we must do everything” to help and support them.