What Gov. Whitmer said about chance of Michigan’s stricter COVID-19 rules extending past 3 weeks

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan officials have implemented stricter COVID-19 regulations for three weeks, but will the order be extended beyond that timeframe? Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to that question.

Michigan is more than halfway through the three-week “pause,” which began Nov. 18 and is set to expire Dec. 8.

On Tuesday, during her COVID-19 briefing, Whitmer was asked whether there’s been any talk of extending the pause.

“At this point in time, it’s really too early to say precisely where we will be in a few days, much less next week,” Whitmer said. “But I think it’s important for people to know: We’ve not predetermined anything. It’s going to be driven by where we see the numbers.”

Whitmer said she’s working with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other health experts to examine options.

“As we continue to monitor the numbers, we’re going to also continue to center our work around keeping people safe,” Whitmer said. “The epidemic order was geared toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 by limiting interactions that are indoors where people are maskless, where there are many households present.”

She said if everyone does their part and the numbers drop, the state will be in a stronger position.

The top priority is to make sure the health system and medical employees are able to keep up with the number of COVID-19 cases, Whitmer said. That’s what officials are focusing on as they prepare to make a decision on the length of the new restrictions.

“I would anticipate early next week we’ll have a much better idea of what this pause has meant, if people have taken it serious and done their part,” Whitmer said. “That will inform any decision going forward.”

