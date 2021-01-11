Beaumont ups server capacity as demand for COVID vaccine increases in Michigan

Beaumont Health is assuring the public that its server capacity has been broadened to account for an influx of patients interested in scheduling appointments for COVID vaccinations after its system crashed Friday night.

On Jan. 10, Beaumont issued a notice that its online system, myBeaumontChart, has more than tripled its capacity after an unprecedented number of individuals attempted to make an account Friday, overwhelming the system and causing it to crash.

Beginning Jan. 11, the state of Michigan is moving into its second phase of COVID-19 vaccines that enables teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years old and older to receive their first dose.Monday, Jan. 11. Unlike more well-established vaccines, the coronavirus vaccine is in extremely high demand but limited supply -- so individuals interested in receiving a coronavirus vaccination will need to make an appointment with ahead of time.

“In the health care information technology space, having thousands of patients trying to register at once is unprecedented and our servers were maxed out. It’s similar to what happens when people try to purchase concert tickets as soon as they go on sale and everyone cannot get through at the same time,” said Beaumont Health CIO Hans Keil. “I’m proud we more than tripled our capacity so quickly. We are rapidly working to add even more.

“We are thrilled to see this kind of interest in the vaccine,” Keil added. “Our staff will continue to monitor our systems and expand capacity as needed. The vaccine is our ticket out of this pandemic, and our Beaumont team will do whatever we can to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Availability of the COVID vaccine in Michigan varies depending on the region. The expansion of eligibility criteria creates an even higher demand for the vaccine -- which has already been struggling to meet demand since its nationwide authorization.

On Wednesday, Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun told Michigan residents that when it comes to getting vaccinated, they’ll need to be patient.

“We’re glad to be able to move this forward but I really want people to be patient,” Khaldun said. “This is not like a flu shot. You can’t just walk up to a facility or call and demand a vaccine.”

Eligible essential workers, teachers and childcare workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinic dates and locations, according to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Eligible residents should not go to any of the clinics for a vaccine without an appointment.

Beaumont says it can vaccinate more than 3,200 people each day at its Southfield location and plans to expand to additional sites soon.

