Metro Detroit doctor encourages people to pay more attention to their heart health

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – February is Heart Month and experts said that it’s a critical time for people to start paying more attention to their heart health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on patients’ willingness to seek care. Experts said that 65 percent of heart patients putting off screenings or routine checkups. Metro Detroit cardiologists are fighting to help reverse that trend.

READ: COVID-19 cardiac study suggests increased heart health risks for patients

St. Clair Shores cardiologist Dr. Joan Crawford has seen the tragic consequences in her own patients.

“I was called multiple times by police or medical examiners that someone had passed away in their home,” Crawford. “So there are a lot of people that absolutely should have sought care.”

Ad

Crawford’s practice never closed and her office continues to take strict precautions to protect their vulnerable patients. Crawford encourages everyone to get regular screenings and seek help right away if they have any concerning symptoms.

READ: More Heart Month coverage