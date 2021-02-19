Oakland County to host free drive-thru Narcan training

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities is taking its Narcan training curbside to combat the rise in overdose deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in the 12-month period ending May 2020. The CDC said it is the highest number of overdose deaths in a year.

To help combat this issue, the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities pivoted to provide virtual Narcan training and starting Friday, it is also offering drive up training.

Every Friday from now until April 2, the Alliance will be conducting free drive-up/drive-thru Narcan training from noon to 2 p.m. at different host locations.

In less than 10 minutes, participants will receive one-on-one training on the proper administration of intra-nasal Narcan.

Participants must be at least 14 years of age to receive a Save A Life kit which includes two doses of 4mg Nasal Narcan. Each person participating will need to fill out a short survey in order to receive the Narcan during this event.

On Feb. 26, training will be held at the Barbara Merten-Dubensky State Farm Insurance, located at 800 Old Woodward Avenue in Birmingham.

On March 5, training will be held at the Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, located on Oneida Street in Pontiac.

Virtual training will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, where participants will learn how to administer Narcan in the event they are faced with saving a life during an opioid overdose emergency.

Visit Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities’s official website to find a full list of the trainings offered (virtual and drive-up).