View: CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine information for Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, J&J

Here is the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) information and materials that it says are needed for each specific COVID-19 vaccine that cover administration, storage and handling, safety, and reporting.
- March 3, 2021: The United States has authorized three COVID-19 vaccines for use.
- Dec. 11, 2020: US allows emergency use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Dec. 18, 2020: US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
- Feb. 27, 2021: U.S. FDA approves J&J single-shot vaccine
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
General Information:
Vaccine: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
Diluent: 0.9% sodium chloride (normal saline, preservative-free)
Vaccine MUST be mixed with diluent before administration.
Multidose vial: Up to 6 doses per vialDosage: 0.3 mL
Age Indications: 16 years of age and older
Schedule: 2-dose series separated by 21 days
A series started with COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer) should be completed with this product.
Administer: Intramuscular (IM) injection in the deltoid muscle
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
General Information:
Multidose vial: 10 doses per vialDosage: 0.5 mL
- Do NOT mix with a diluent.Discard vial when there is not enough vaccine to obtain a complete dose.
- Do NOT combine residual vaccine from multiple vials to obtain a dose.
Age Indications: 18 years of age and older
Schedule: 2-dose series separated by 28 days
A series started with COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna) should be completed with this product.
Administer: Intramuscular (IM) injection in the deltoid muscle
Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson)
Dosing information:
Multidose vial: 5 doses per vial
Dosage: 0.5mL
Age Indications: 18 years of age and older
Schedule: Single dose
Administration: Intramuscular (IM) injection in the deltoid muscle
