36ºF

Health

View: CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine information for Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, J&J

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: 
COVID Vaccine
,
Pfizer
,
Moderna
,
J&J
,
Johnson & Johnson
,
Vaccine
,
COVID
,
CDC
,
United States
,
Good Health
,
FDA
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Here is the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) information and materials that it says are needed for each specific COVID-19 vaccine that cover administration, storage and handling, safety, and reporting.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

General Information:

Vaccine: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Diluent: 0.9% sodium chloride (normal saline, preservative-free)

Vaccine MUST be mixed with diluent before administration.

Multidose vial: Up to 6 doses per vialDosage: 0.3 mL

Age Indications: 16 years of age and older

Schedule: 2-dose series separated by 21 days

A series started with COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer) should be completed with this product.

Administer: Intramuscular (IM) injection in the deltoid muscle

View: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Questions

Follow: Pfizer news

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

General Information:

Multidose vial: 10 doses per vialDosage: 0.5 mL

  • Do NOT mix with a diluent.Discard vial when there is not enough vaccine to obtain a complete dose.
  • Do NOT combine residual vaccine from multiple vials to obtain a dose.

Age Indications: 18 years of age and older

Schedule: 2-dose series separated by 28 days

A series started with COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna) should be completed with this product.

Administer: Intramuscular (IM) injection in the deltoid muscle

View: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Questions

Follow: Moderna news

Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson)

Dosing information:

Multidose vial: 5 doses per vial

Dosage: 0.5mL

Age Indications: 18 years of age and older

Schedule: Single dose

Administration: Intramuscular (IM) injection in the deltoid muscle

View: Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) Questions

Follow: Johnson & Johnson news

View: Coronavirus news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: