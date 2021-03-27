St. Clair County issues public health alert for high COVID transmission in community, encourages remote working

The St. Clair County Health Department is recommending businesses to allow remote working, if at all possible, in response to the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the community.

According to a press release, there have been 1,080 new cases since March 20, representing a 20.2% positivity rate.

Establishments that require an in-person workforce should strictly maintain mitigation strategies, which include:

Pre-Screening: Employers should measure employees temperature and assess symptoms prior to them starting work.

Wearing a Mask: All employees should wear a face mask at all times while in the workplace.

Social Distancing: Employees should maintain 6 feet physical distancing as work duties permit. When taking breaks together, employees should continue physical distancing. Consider staggering breaks and dissuade staff from congregating in the break room and sharing food or

utensils.

Disinfect and Clean Workspaces: Clean and disinfect all areas such as offices, bathrooms,

common areas, and shared electronic equipment routinely.

Virtual Trainings: Conduct regularly scheduled trainings virtually verses in-person when

applicable.

Cohort Employees: Staff should work with a single cohort (group) if possible to limit potential

exposures.

Send Sick Employees Home Immediately: Sick employees Sick employees should be tested for COVID-19 before returning and follow appropriate isolation or quarantine guidelines

“Given the significant increase in cases, we must double down on our mitigation efforts”, said Dr. Annette Mercatante, medical health officer of the St. Clair County Health Department. “We know of at least one variant strain circulating in our community, making the virus more transmittable from person to person. Now is not the time to let our guard down as we are creating a path forward with vaccinations.”

Question regarding COVID-19 can be emailed to covid19@stclaircounty.org or call the informational hotline 810-966-4163. Visit the website www.scchealth.co for more information.

