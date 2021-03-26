Experts warn against spring break travel as COVID numbers in Michigan increase

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – More than 5,000 new COVID cases were reported Friday in Michigan.

Some college students have decided to skip spring break this year due to the COVID pandemic.

“I’m staying home. We’re both staying home. I’m working. So I don’t have time. And I’m dog sitting. So I stayed home,” a college student said.

Some school districts, like Troy School District, are having a virtual week after spring break so families can see if any symptoms develop when they return.

Troy schools have implemented a mandatory 10-day quarantine before students and staff who travel internationally can return to the buildings.

“As an infectious disease physician, my advice is not to travel during spring break and if we want to get back to that normal -- That we’ve all been waiting for. This is the time that we should really be very, very cautious,” Dr. Teena Chopra said.

Ad

Chopra is an infectious disease specialist at Detroit Medical Center.

Some families have opted to travel internationally. Jennifer Kane and her husband are flying to the Dominican Republic next weekend.

“We took our kids in December. International. And we felt safe. We were fine. I mean, you just kind of have to take the necessary precautions,” Kane said.

As COVID cases in Michigan surge, experts said this is not the time to let your guard down.

“We are seeing a lot of variants in Michigan and since the school started we have seen more and more outbreaks in schools -- Anywhere in children from 10 to 19 years of age. They are obviously at high risk for spreading to each other,” Chopra said.

READ: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 647,899; Death toll now at 16,004

Ad

Read more: