Survey: 88% of Americans plan to be ‘extra cautious’ even after fully vaccinated against COVID

Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 plan to remain “extra cautious” of potential germs.

This is according to a survey of 520 people (276 men, 244 women) conducted by Stratus Building Solutions, a company specializing in commercial cleaning services. The survey suggests Americans are turning into “neat freaks” thanks to the year-long pandemic.

Cleanliness survey (WDIV)

Survey results highlights:

8 out of 10 respondents are concerned about COVID variants or something like COVID surfacing again sometime in the future.

90% surveyed say -- even when vaccinated -- they expect businesses they frequent to place a special emphasis on cleaning and sanitizing.

More than half say they won’t eat at a restaurant after they get vaccinated unless they’re confident about the cleaning and sanitation protocol.

The survey also found a majority of respondents want to see cleaning and sanitizing practices in place to prevent cold and flu, that their habits about cleaning have changed forever, and their cleanliness expectations are at a whole new level.

Here’s where survey participants said they would be extra cautious of germs:

Survey (WDIV)

As far as personal cleaning habits, survey participants were asked: Have your personal cleaning habits changed since the pandemic began? Select all that apply:

Survey (WDIV)

You can view the full survey and results here.

This online survey was done by a third party and commissioned by Stratus Building Solutions

Survey participants (276 men, 244 women) have no affiliation with Stratus Building Solutions.

