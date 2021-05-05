Preparing to vaccinate children: some Michigan pharmacies already pre-booking

For weeks now, we have been getting the vaccine into the arms of adults.

Health experts are now working to get kids vaccinated.

Rana Kaddouh with Dearborn Pharmacy and Apothecary said they have been going nonstop since the pandemic started.

“There was a lot of focus on PPE and then it moved to COVID testing and now with the vaccine, that has been the most exciting chapter during this pandemic,” Kaddouh said.

READ: Pfizer COVID vaccine may soon be granted Emergency Use Authorization for younger people

READ: US parents excited over prospect of virus shots for children

Ad

Things continue to be busy as people want the vaccine. Although they don’t have much time for leisure they’re okay with that.

“We are able to service the community and help protect our fellow citizens,” Kaddouh said.