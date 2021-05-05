Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on COVID, vaccination goals and ongoing battle against coronavirus

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has reported more than 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 50.6% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while 39.3% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

More: Whitmer announces Michigan will ease specific COVID restrictions as 4 vaccination goals are reached

The state’s plan is to get 70% of Michiganders vaccinated before things return to what seems like normal life.

In an exclusive interview with Local 4, Whitmer spoke with Rod Meloni about all things coronavirus Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that masks will generally not be required at outdoor gatherings that has less than 100 people.

Ad

Will the state of Michigan see any more kinds of moves like that? At this point, it doesn’t look like there’s anything on the horizon.

What about the possibility of getting adolescents teens vaccinated? Recent news seems like that’s it’s a possibility.

Whitmer said children are not going to be counted. The percentage is only of eligible adults and including children would reduce the overall percentage.

Ad