Does it matter which arm you get the shot? Will COVID vaccines be required at certain jobs?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

If I got my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in my left arm does it matter if I get my second dose in my right arm?

It doesn’t matter which arm you receive the second dose in.

Is being vaccinated a requirement for all school employees, even if not working with students?

There is no requirement that anyone gets vaccinated. One big reason is that all of the available vaccines are being administered under an Emergency Use Authorization. However, once they are fully approved there likely will be occupations where it will be required, with some religious and medical exemptions.

If your vitamin D level is very low, would the vaccine have any effect?