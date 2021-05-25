Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network hosts virtual conversation on mental health for parents, students

DETROIT – Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) is hosting a conversation on mental health on Tuesday (May 25).

“Let’s Talk Mental Health: A Courageous Conversation for Parents and Students” is set to run from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The event is completely virtual and free. It includes a discussion around the mental health issues facing children and adolescents.

“Never before has the discussion about mental health been more important. We have resources and support for people beginning from birth all the way through adulthood. It’s just as important to discuss mental health as it is to talk about your physical health. We at DWIHN want to have these courageous conversations and continue making a difference in the lives of the 75,000 adults and children that serve in Detroit and Wayne County.” DWIHN Interim President/CEO Eric Doeh

DWIHN will also share resources to help students, parents and families who need help with maintaining their mental health. There will also be a question and answer section to allow attendees to ask questions.

Panelists for the event include:

Dr. Shama Faheem, Chief Medical Officer, DWIHN

Andrea Smith, Director of Workforce Training & Program Development, DWIHN

Debra Plowden, Director of Family Services, Community Living Services

Elise Goulbourne, Vice President of Behavioral Health Services, Black Family Development

Those interested in attending can attend the event via Zoom or by phone. Click here for more information on how to attend.

If you are struggling and need to talk with someone, the DWIHN Access Center Helpline is available at 800-241-4949.