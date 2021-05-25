Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network hosts virtual conversation on mental health for parents, students

DETROIT – Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) is hosting a conversation on mental health on Tuesday (May 25).
“Let’s Talk Mental Health: A Courageous Conversation for Parents and Students” is set to run from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
The event is completely virtual and free. It includes a discussion around the mental health issues facing children and adolescents.
DWIHN will also share resources to help students, parents and families who need help with maintaining their mental health. There will also be a question and answer section to allow attendees to ask questions.
Panelists for the event include:
- Dr. Shama Faheem, Chief Medical Officer, DWIHN
- Andrea Smith, Director of Workforce Training & Program Development, DWIHN
- Debra Plowden, Director of Family Services, Community Living Services
- Elise Goulbourne, Vice President of Behavioral Health Services, Black Family Development
Those interested in attending can attend the event via Zoom or by phone. Click here for more information on how to attend.
If you are struggling and need to talk with someone, the DWIHN Access Center Helpline is available at 800-241-4949.