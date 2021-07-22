Partly Cloudy icon
CDC advisors discuss safety of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome reported out of 12.8 million people

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

CDC advisory panel discusses J&J safety, boosters for immuned-compromised

DETROITAdvisors to the CDC met on Thursday to discuss the risk of a rare but serious side effect thought to be linked to the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

They also considered whether certain groups might benefit from a booster dose of any vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is a collection of outside independent experts in a wide range of specialties including vaccines, immunology, pediatrics and infectious disease.

The concern is regarding a disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome, in which the body’s own immune system attacks and damages nerve cells. It can result in muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

Guillain-Barré syndrome has been added to the list of potential complications for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There have been 100 reported cases among the 12.8 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Ninety-five patients were hospitalized, there was one death 7in a 57-year-old man with a history of heart failure, stroke and diabetes.

The panel agreed the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine continue to outweigh the risks, but stressed that patients need to be made aware of those risks and the availability of other vaccines. Guillain-Barré syndrome has not been found to be a risk with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

