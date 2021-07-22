University of Michigan survey looks at why Detroit’s COVID vaccination rate lags behind rest of state

DETROIT – Detroit’s COVID vaccination rate continues to lag behind the rest of the state and a new survey is revealing why some people are hesitant to get vaccinated.

As of Thursday, 39.5% of Detroit residents have received at least one dose. That’s compared to the 62.9% statewide rate.

A new study from the University of Michigan found that eight out of 10 unvaccinated Detroit residents said they still have concerns about the safety of the vaccine.

According to the study, 78% of those unvaccinated said they have concerns about safety and side effects. While 73% said they’re worried about how effective the vaccine is. The least likely to be vaccinated were still in communities of color and those under 40.

The study also found that trust in credible sources is low across the board. Less than a third of unvaccinated Detroit residents trusted the CDC and local doctors.

Ad

Just over a third of Detroiters who weren’t vaccinated in the spring did get vaccinated. Researchers said that shift is reason for hope.

Almost everyone who was able to get their first shot also got their second dose and became fully vaccinated.

Read: Complete coronavirus coverage