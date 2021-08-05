CDC advisory panel supports giving COVID vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people

DETROIT – The White House COVID Response Team said health officials are working to give booster shots to immunocompromised individuals “as quickly as possible.”

Data revealed earlier this month showed immunocompromised people who don’t respond to the first two doses can benefit significantly from a third dose.

The CDC’s advisory panel overwhelmingly supported the idea and now it appears to be moving forward. Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s now clear many immunocompromised people are not adequately responding to the vaccines.

“It is extremely important for us to move to get those individuals their boosters. And we are now working on that and will make that be implemented as quickly as possible because for us, and for the individuals involved, it is a very high priority,” Fauci said.

The team did not give a specific timeline for booster shots for the immunocompromised. The decision will come from the FDA.

