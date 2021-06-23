Answering COVID vaccine questions: What should you do if you’re immunocompromised? Will we need COVID booster shots?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

Read: More answers to questions about coronavirus

A friend had COVID-19 in April and her doctor told her to wait three months before getting vaccinated. My son had COVID-19 at the same time and was not told to wait before getting vaccinated. Why is there this difference?

I’m not sure why different advice was given, but currently there is no need to wait after an infection is resolved. The only exception is if you received convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies as a treatment. Then a 90-day wait is recommended.

I’ve heard you say that those who are immunocompromised should act as though they are not vaccinated, even if they are. How do you suggest those people handle everything opening back up again?

Ad

Because there are no broad requirements for masking or distancing, it’s up to the individual to protect themselves as they see fit. If you have an immune compromised with the possibility that you didn’t respond optimally to the vaccine then you should continue to wear a mask especially indoors when it’s crowded. Whenever possible you should also maintain distance from others.

Were any sickle cell patients part of the vaccine test panels?

That was not specifically broken out in the Pfizer or Moderna trial data. There were 18 people with sickle cell in the Johnson and Johnson vaccine trial but that’s out of more than 43,000 participants - not enough to draw any meaningful conclusions.

My parents got the COVID vaccine nearly six months ago. Do they need a booster shot to remain protected?

The vaccine manufacturers are developing a booster if it should be needed. However, the need for a booster shot has not been determined.

Ad

The CDC is actively assessing that question right now using data from people in the original clinical trials. A lot of seniors and others who were among the first vaccinated have reached out concerned about when a booster might be needed.

As soon as any decisions are made about a booster shot it will be widely covered on Local 4.

Read more

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge