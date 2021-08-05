Michigan releases COVID guidance for upcoming school year, urges universal masking

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has revealed its updated COVID-19 safety guidelines to protect students from the virus when they return to in-person learning.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its recommendations to reflect the current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on asking and COVID prevention.

“We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages. We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic.”

MDHHS officials said the best way to keep students safe is to layer multiple COVID prevention strategies.

Here are the key strategies recommended to schools by the CDC: