Partly Cloudy icon
86º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Health

Little Caesars Arena teams up with American Red Cross to host blood drive as hospitals face critical need

Donors have chance to win sports tickets, memorabilia

Evrod Cassimy, Reporter/Anchor

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Beth Frahm, Little Caesars Arena, Blood Drive, Blood, Donation, Donors, Blood Donation, Blood Donors, American Red Cross
Little Caesars Arena hosts blood drive amid urgent need for donors
Little Caesars Arena hosts blood drive amid urgent need for donors

DETROIT – Hospitals across the country are facing dangerously low supplies of blood.

A blood drive was held Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit with help from the American Red Cross.

“We have a great need for blood right now. We’re at an emergency level,” Beth Frahm with the American Red Cross said.

Thursday’s blood drive was the fourth of its kind at the arena.

“June, July and August are our most critical times to collect blood. It’s been a difficult and challenging year for us, as we all know,” Frahm said.

Christopher Prost attended the event on Thursday. It wasn’t his first time donating blood.

“Basically every four months I give double red,” Prost said.

Everyone who came out to donate blood on Thursday gets to spin a wheel where they can win tickets to sporting events or sports memorabilia. The people Local 4 spoke with said the real reward was knowing that they were helping save lives.

“You’re helping somebody. It could be young, it could be old,” donor Kathy Ortez said.

Just one blood donation can help save up to three lives. The goal on Thursday was to get 200 donations. The doors at LCA were open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O are urged to make an appointment to donate as soon as possible.

Read: Blood shortage impacts Metro Detroit hospitals, donations needed

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Evrod Cassimy is the morning anchor for Local 4 News Today. He joined WDIV in August of 2013. He is an award winning journalist and a six-time Emmy Award nominee. Evrod was born in Michigan but grew up in the Chicagoland area.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter