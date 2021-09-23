Here’s what’s going around: Metro Detroit sees big increase in respiratory viruses

Coronavirus is still spreading in Michigan but there are lots of other viruses circulating now too and that’s creating a difficult situation for doctors, workplaces, schools and parents.

DETROIT – Coronavirus is still spreading in Michigan but there are lots of other viruses circulating now too and that’s creating a difficult situation for doctors, workplaces, schools and parents.

There have been a big increase in respiratory viruses in general ranging from the common cold to COVID-19. The problem is that symptoms can appear very similar and that means a lot of people need to get tested to determine if they have COVID or something else.

Wayne County

RSV

Hand, foot and mouth disease

Seasonal allergies

Bees, wasp, hornet stings

Colds

Sinus infections

Oakland County

RSV

Upper respiratory viruses

Strep throat

Mononucleosis

Seasonal allergies

Sore throat

Washtenaw County

Respiratory viruses

RSV

Upper respiratory illnesses

Monroe County

Seasonal allergies

Respiratory viruses

Macomb County

Viral illnesses

Virus with fever

Seasonal allergies

Hand, foot and mouth disease

Sinus infections

Overall, the hospitals, clinics and doctors’ offices Local 4 spoke to have said they are seeing either an uptick or steady numbers of COVID-positive patients.

