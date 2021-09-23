Here’s what’s going around: Metro Detroit sees big increase in respiratory viruses

DETROIT – Coronavirus is still spreading in Michigan but there are lots of other viruses circulating now too and that’s creating a difficult situation for doctors, workplaces, schools and parents.
There have been a big increase in respiratory viruses in general ranging from the common cold to COVID-19. The problem is that symptoms can appear very similar and that means a lot of people need to get tested to determine if they have COVID or something else.
Wayne County
- RSV
- Hand, foot and mouth disease
- Seasonal allergies
- Bees, wasp, hornet stings
- Colds
- Sinus infections
Oakland County
- RSV
- Upper respiratory viruses
- Strep throat
- Mononucleosis
- Seasonal allergies
- Sore throat
Washtenaw County
- Respiratory viruses
- RSV
- Upper respiratory illnesses
Monroe County
- Seasonal allergies
- Respiratory viruses
Macomb County
- Viral illnesses
- Virus with fever
- Seasonal allergies
- Hand, foot and mouth disease
- Sinus infections
Overall, the hospitals, clinics and doctors’ offices Local 4 spoke to have said they are seeing either an uptick or steady numbers of COVID-positive patients.
