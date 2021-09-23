Cloudy icon
Health

Here’s what’s going around: Metro Detroit sees big increase in respiratory viruses

If you have symptoms of COVID you should get tested

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Coronavirus is still spreading in Michigan but there are lots of other viruses circulating now too and that’s creating a difficult situation for doctors, workplaces, schools and parents.

There have been a big increase in respiratory viruses in general ranging from the common cold to COVID-19. The problem is that symptoms can appear very similar and that means a lot of people need to get tested to determine if they have COVID or something else.

Wayne County

  • RSV
  • Hand, foot and mouth disease
  • Seasonal allergies
  • Bees, wasp, hornet stings
  • Colds
  • Sinus infections

Oakland County

  • RSV
  • Upper respiratory viruses
  • Strep throat
  • Mononucleosis
  • Seasonal allergies
  • Sore throat

Washtenaw County

  • Respiratory viruses
  • RSV
  • Upper respiratory illnesses

Monroe County

  • Seasonal allergies
  • Respiratory viruses

Macomb County

  • Viral illnesses
  • Virus with fever
  • Seasonal allergies
  • Hand, foot and mouth disease
  • Sinus infections

Overall, the hospitals, clinics and doctors’ offices Local 4 spoke to have said they are seeing either an uptick or steady numbers of COVID-positive patients.

Dr. McGeorge can be seen on Local 4 News helping Metro Detroiters with health concerns when he isn't helping save lives in the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

