American Red Cross says national blood supply is dangerously low, calls for more blood donations

DETROIT – The American Red Cross said it is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage.

It needs to collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate as soon as possible and in the weeks ahead to overcome the shortage.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

