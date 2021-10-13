Michigan reports 8,671 new COVID cases, 110 deaths -- average of 4,336 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 8,671 new cases of COVID-19 and 110 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 4,335.5 cases over the past two days.

The average daily case total is Michigan’s highest since April.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,073,228, including 21,459 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,064,557 cases and 21,349 deaths, as of Monday.

The deaths announced Wednesday include 58 identified during a Vital Records review

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 11.35% as of Monday, slightly lower than the previous week due to the increasing test volume. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,603 on Monday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 29 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 98,000 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 68.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 60% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 48.5 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 703,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 6.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 395 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 235 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.8 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Sept. 15:

Sept. 15 -- 6,604 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 17 -- 5,616 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 20 -- 7,185 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 22 -- 6,079 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 24 -- 6,080 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 27 -- 7,733 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 29 -- 6,733 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 1 -- 8,058 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 4 -- 8,704 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 6 -- 7,674 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 8 -- 8,413 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 11 -- 9,137 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 13 -- 8,671 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

