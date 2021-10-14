Here’s what’s going around: Busy week for pediatricians

It’s been a very busy week for pediatricians in Metro Detroit and a week of worry and disruption for parents.

DETROIT – It’s been a very busy week for pediatricians in Metro Detroit and a week of worry and disruption for parents.

There are several contagious illnesses spreading, especially in children.

It’s disruptive, to be sure, because even the illnesses that would ahve previously seemed very minor are raising concern due to COVID, requiring children to stay home from school or get tested.

Here’s what other viruses have been spreading across Metro Detroit:

Wayne County

Respiratory syncytial virus

Influenza

Allergies, asthma

Strep throat

Pink eye

Cough and colds

Oakland County

Respiratory syncytial virus

Sore throats

Allergies, asthma

Stomach viruses

Strep throat

Washtenaw County

Respiratory syncytial virus

Croup

Asthma Flare-ups

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Macomb County

Respiratory syncytial virus

Seasonal Allergies

Cough and cold

