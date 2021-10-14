Here’s what’s going around: Busy week for pediatricians

DETROIT – It’s been a very busy week for pediatricians in Metro Detroit and a week of worry and disruption for parents.
There are several contagious illnesses spreading, especially in children.
It’s disruptive, to be sure, because even the illnesses that would ahve previously seemed very minor are raising concern due to COVID, requiring children to stay home from school or get tested.
Here’s what other viruses have been spreading across Metro Detroit:
Wayne County
- Respiratory syncytial virus
- Influenza
- Allergies, asthma
- Strep throat
- Pink eye
- Cough and colds
Oakland County
- Respiratory syncytial virus
- Sore throats
- Allergies, asthma
- Stomach viruses
- Strep throat
Washtenaw County
- Respiratory syncytial virus
- Croup
- Asthma Flare-ups
- Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease
Macomb County
- Respiratory syncytial virus
- Seasonal Allergies
- Cough and cold
