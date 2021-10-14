Cloudy icon
67º

Health

Here’s what’s going around: Busy week for pediatricians

RSV, allergies on the rise

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Livingston County, News, Macomb County, Local, Local News, Health, Good Health, What's Going Around, Whats Going Around
It’s been a very busy week for pediatricians in Metro Detroit and a week of worry and disruption for parents.
It’s been a very busy week for pediatricians in Metro Detroit and a week of worry and disruption for parents.

DETROIT – It’s been a very busy week for pediatricians in Metro Detroit and a week of worry and disruption for parents.

There are several contagious illnesses spreading, especially in children.

It’s disruptive, to be sure, because even the illnesses that would ahve previously seemed very minor are raising concern due to COVID, requiring children to stay home from school or get tested.

Read: More What’s Going Around coverage

Here’s what other viruses have been spreading across Metro Detroit:

Wayne County

  • Respiratory syncytial virus
  • Influenza
  • Allergies, asthma
  • Strep throat
  • Pink eye
  • Cough and colds

Oakland County

  • Respiratory syncytial virus
  • Sore throats
  • Allergies, asthma
  • Stomach viruses
  • Strep throat

Washtenaw County

  • Respiratory syncytial virus
  • Croup
  • Asthma Flare-ups
  • Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Macomb County

  • Respiratory syncytial virus
  • Seasonal Allergies
  • Cough and cold

Read: More health coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dr. McGeorge can be seen on Local 4 News helping Metro Detroiters with health concerns when he isn't helping save lives in the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital.

email