Live stream: FDA committee to vote on Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. (Pfizer via AP)

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) committee will be Tuesday to vote on whether to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will convene at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday -- watch here:

The committee will meet in open session to discuss a request to amend Pfizer-BioNTech’s emergency use authorization (EUA) for administration of their COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to children 5 through 11 years of age.

Pfizer requested EUA for its COVID vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 earlier this month. Pfizer tested the vaccine in 2,268 children, giving two shots 21 days apart. The dose was 1/3 the dose given to those 12 and older.

The Biden administration has purchased enough kid-size doses — in special orange-capped vials to distinguish them from adult vaccine — for the nation’s 5- to 11-year-olds. If the vaccine is cleared, millions of doses will be promptly shipped around the country, along with kid-size needles.

More than 25,000 pediatricians and primary care providers already have signed up to get the shots into little arms.

