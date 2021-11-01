Can I get the COVID booster dose if I am pregnant? Who is considered immunocompromised?

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

Read: More answers to questions about coronavirus

Can and should I get the COVID booster shot if I am pregnant?

Yes. Pregnancy is considered a higher risk condition and qualifies for a booster dose.

Who is considered immunocompromised? Are you immunocompromised if you have high blood pressure or are overweight? Should anyone that has these conditions get the COVID-19 booster shot?

There are really two different questions in there. First off, people with those conditions are considered high risk for severe COVID and should receive a booster. But that is different than being immunocompromised. Having moderate to severe immune compromise means you need more than a booster dose. You need what is being referred to as a third, or additional dose as part of your initial vaccination.

Ad

The CDC considers the following situations as moderate to severe immune compromise: Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as digeorge syndrome, wiskott-aldrich syndrome); Advanced or untreated HIV infection; Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

I don’t want to mix and match my booster. If I did not have side effects with the original Johnson and Johnson shot, can I count on having the same non-reaction to the booster?

The answer is: Probably. The available data suggests, in general, people will have a reaction to a booster vaccine that is similar to their original vaccine.

Ad

Read: Complete Michigan COVID coverage

Read more

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.