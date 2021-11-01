Can I get the COVID booster dose if I am pregnant? Who is considered immunocompromised?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.
Can and should I get the COVID booster shot if I am pregnant?
Yes. Pregnancy is considered a higher risk condition and qualifies for a booster dose.
Who is considered immunocompromised? Are you immunocompromised if you have high blood pressure or are overweight? Should anyone that has these conditions get the COVID-19 booster shot?
There are really two different questions in there. First off, people with those conditions are considered high risk for severe COVID and should receive a booster. But that is different than being immunocompromised. Having moderate to severe immune compromise means you need more than a booster dose. You need what is being referred to as a third, or additional dose as part of your initial vaccination.
The CDC considers the following situations as moderate to severe immune compromise: Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as digeorge syndrome, wiskott-aldrich syndrome); Advanced or untreated HIV infection; Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
I don’t want to mix and match my booster. If I did not have side effects with the original Johnson and Johnson shot, can I count on having the same non-reaction to the booster?
The answer is: Probably. The available data suggests, in general, people will have a reaction to a booster vaccine that is similar to their original vaccine.
