Beaumont to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids next week

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the countrys biggest-ever vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Beaumont Health is planning to begin offering appointments for parents to get their younger children vaccinated for COVID-19 starting next week.

Here’s the info from Beaumont:

We are grateful for the opportunity to offer a limited number of doses to our pediatric patients during the month of November. Registration for a limited number of appointments will begin online early next week.

Our pediatric vaccine clinics will be offered Nov. 12 and 19 at Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Nov. 13 and 20 at the Beaumont Service Center in Southfield.

Parents and legal guardians who would like to register their 5 to 11-year-olds for a COVID-19 vaccination will need a MyBeaumontChart account for their child and parental access to the account. Instructions on how to make an appointment, create a MyBeaumontChart and obtain parental access will be available at Beaumont.org early next week.

Ad

While we are pleased to offer a limited number of appointments, we recognize that the most convenient access to the pediatric COVID vaccine may be at the local health department, a neighborhood pharmacy or your child’s pediatrician office if available.

More: US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11