48º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Health

View: Grand Traverse County, Michigan COVID cases and deaths trends

Tags: Grand Traverse County COVID Cases, Grand Traverse County COVID Deaths, COVID Cases and Deaths by Michigan County, COVID Cases, COVID Deaths, Michigan COVID, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus, COVID, COVID-19 Data, COVID Data, Data, Data Library
Michigan (WDIV)

The following charts show confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Grand Traverse County, Michigan dating back to January 2020.

Find more: COVID cases and deaths by Michigan county

View more COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.