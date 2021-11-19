What’s going around Metro Detroit: Doctors are seeing flu cases, upper respiratory infections

Flu cases continue to rise at the University of Michigan -- just as students are preparing to head for home.

That’s not the only place the flu is popping up this week. After essentially skipping a flu season last year, experts were not sure what to expect this year. So far we are seeing a very quick start to flu season in Washtenaw County.

Some cases are beginning to show up in local emergency rooms and doctor’s offices in other communities too. That’s on top of an increase in COVID cases in many places across Michigan.

Wayne County

Dr. Robert Takla at Ascension St. John is treating RSV, asthma flare-ups and cases of viral bronchitis.

Henry Ford Medical Center in Taylor reports sinus infections and ear infections. The CVS Minute Clinics said upper respiratory infections top their list.

Oakland County

Doctors in Oakland County report lots of upper respiratory infections in general. The CVS Minute Clinics are also treating ear infections, some influenza and sore throats.

Washtenaw County

Flu cases continue to rise in Washtenaw County, especially in the undergraduate community at the University of Michigan.

Doctors at Michigan Medicine are also seeing other seasonal upper respiratory infections.

Monroe County

Promedica Monroe Regional and Promedical Monroe Family Medicine are both reporting a lot of respiratory viruses, including confirmed cases of influenza. Doctors there are also seeing patients with sinus infections and colds.

Macomb County

Dr. Julie Lata in the emergency room at McLaren Macomb reports multiple patients testing positive for influenza b with cough, fever and body aches as the most common symptoms.

They are also seeing high volumes of kids with RSV and viral upper respiratory infections. Beaumont Dr. Parag Patel in Shelby Township is treating sinus infections. The CVS Minute Clinics are seeing pink eye and ear infections.

