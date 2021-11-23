Have there been any COVID breakthrough cases in people who received booster vaccines? Is there a Johnson & Johnson booster?

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

I received both doses of the Moderna vaccine and the booster. Am I still at risk? Have there been any breakthrough cases after receiving the booster?

Unfortunately, the truth is that there have been some breakthrough cases even after a full vaccine series and a booster. That’s why during times of increased spread, like we’re having right now in Michigan, masking in public is recommended even when vaccinated. The good news is that breakthrough cases with the vaccinations you have are generally not severe

I received my third Moderna vaccine and was told it is not actually a booster and is a full dose shot and that there is no such thing as a Moderna booster. My parents also got their third Moderna vaccine and was told that it is a booster and is a half dose. Who is right?

The additional Moderna shot for people with a normal immune system, given six months after the first series is considered a booster and is a half dose. That is different than the recommended third dose given to people with immune compromise, 28 days after their second dose. That additional dose is not considered a booster and is a full dose when the Moderna vaccine is being used.

Is there a Johnson and Johnson booster shot? I would prefer not to mix the vaccines.

Yes, there is. If you received the Johnson and Johnson shot you have several choices to boost your protection. Since you want to stick with Johnson and Johnson, you can simply get a second Johnson and Johnson dose two months after your initial dose. You can also choose the Pfizer or Moderna boosters two months after your initial Johnson and Johnson dose. For people who received the Johnson and Johnson shot, you do not need to wait six months to get whichever booster you choose.

I want to know if it is safe for the family to get together for Thanksgiving when I have elderly parents fully vaccinated. My father is weak as he just finished chemotherapy and has a heart condition. Only half of the family is vaccinated.

Only you can determine if it’s “safe.” My opinion is that there is some risk you should be aware of. As you point out, even though your elderly father is vaccinated the recent chemotherapy puts him at higher risk. Adding unvaccinated family in the mix only increases the risk to everyone. But especially him. To improve the safety factor, I would suggest testing everyone with a rapid test before the gathering and limiting unmasked exposures to him.

Originally I received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in March, a Moderna vaccine last week. When would I need another vaccine or another booster?

That’s a good question and we simply don’t know. That can only be answered as we study the durability of immunity over time.

