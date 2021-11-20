Concerns over rising COVID numbers ramp up as Thanksgiving nears

With infections on the rise, the state’s health department has issued a mask advisory recommending people to wear masks during indoor gatherings.

Michigan recently returned to an unwanted position as the nation’s COVID-19 hotspot. With infections on the rise, the state’s health department has issued a mask advisory recommending people to wear masks during indoor gatherings.

It also is asking businesses to implement their own mask policies. The change in guidance comes as the state reported nearly 18,000 cases of the virus over two days, an average of just under 9,000 cases a day. Sadly, another 128 lives were lost.

Health officials are also encouraging everyone eligible to receive a booster shot to get one.

“What I was reading about the scientific evidence is that three is better than two,” said Donna Givens Davidson.

Davidson said that alone is her reason on why she got her booster shot.

“I anticipated that this was going to be a problem and I certainly didn’t think that it was going to be as bad as it is,” she said.

And the recent COVID numbers are confirming that.

“As you can see here, our percent positivity is at 16.8% across the state, and this number has been continuing to rise,” said Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “In some regions. This is over 20%.”

Leaders with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Michigan is heading in the wrong direction and they’re concerned could get worse, especially during the holiday.

“It is critical that as we gather for holidays, visit with friends go to work and other places in our communities that we all take steps to protect ourselves and avoid another surge in the coming weeks,” said Director Elizabeth Hertel with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That’s why the Health Department issued an advisory, strongly urging everyone two years old and up, to wear masks indoors.

“This facemask advisory takes effect immediately, and remains in effect until further notice,” Hertel said.

Meanwhile Davidson is hoping everyone will follow suit.

“It shouldn’t be a suggestion,” Davidson said. “It should be a requirement. It shouldn’t have to be mandated, it should be something that we accept as truth.”