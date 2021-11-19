Michigan school districts scramble to make changes as state leads country in new cases of COVID

School districts are scrambling to make changes as Michigan leads the country in new cases of COVID-19.

DETROIT – School districts are scrambling to make changes as Michigan leads the country in new cases of COVID-19.

In Detroit, Renaissance High School has made the decision to go virtual until Nov. 29. Moreover, the Detroit Public Schools Community District as a whole will go remote on Fridays in December to make way for deep cleaning in schools. Superintendent Nikolai Viti said the district is considering “greater vaccine requirements” for staff and students.

Ad

UPDATE: Detroit schools closed next week for additional days of cleaning, Thanksgiving break

The Ann Arbor Public Schools district is going to be closed all next week because of COVID cases and staffing concerns.

More: Tracking COVID outbreaks in Michigan schools, colleges