39º

Local News

Michigan school districts scramble to make changes as state leads country in new cases of COVID

Some districts making shift to remote learning as staff, students deal with rise in COVID cases

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Tags: Schools, COVID, Michigan COVID, Cases, Kids, Children, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Ann Arbor Community Schools, Ann Arbor, Detroit
School districts are scrambling to make changes as Michigan leads the country in new cases of COVID-19.

DETROIT – School districts are scrambling to make changes as Michigan leads the country in new cases of COVID-19.

In Detroit, Renaissance High School has made the decision to go virtual until Nov. 29. Moreover, the Detroit Public Schools Community District as a whole will go remote on Fridays in December to make way for deep cleaning in schools. Superintendent Nikolai Viti said the district is considering “greater vaccine requirements” for staff and students.

UPDATE: Detroit schools closed next week for additional days of cleaning, Thanksgiving break

The Ann Arbor Public Schools district is going to be closed all next week because of COVID cases and staffing concerns.

More: Tracking COVID outbreaks in Michigan schools, colleges

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

email