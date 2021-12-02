What’s going around Metro Detroit: Doctors report high numbers of COVID cases, mostly among unvaccinated

Every week our Good Health team talks with doctors and hospitals around Metro Detroit to find out what’s going around. This week there was a shift from other illnesses.

Every week our Good Health team talks with doctors and hospitals around Metro Detroit to find out what’s going around. This week there was a shift from other illnesses.

All across Metro Detroit, doctors are seeing high numbers of COVID cases. Mostly among the unvaccinated.

One doctor called the situation “crazy”, others specifically said misinformation about the vaccines and the virus are causing significant harm to their patients.

Read: Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high

Wayne County

COVID tops the list in adults. Children’s Hospital is also seeing a number of COVID cases in kids. Most are not severely ill, but some are. They’re also treating more flu, but fewer children with RSV.

In the Wayne County Minute Clinics there are reports of influenza on the rise in patients, along with upper respiratory infections and sore throats.

Ad

Oakland County

Beaumont Dr. Jason Talbert reports “lots and lots” of COVID and influenza. Clarkston Medical Group also reported high volumes of COVID and flu. The CVS Minute Clinics report increasing flu cases, coughs, colds and ear infections.

Washtenaw County

Michigan Medicine reports lots of COVID and an increase in children being seen for MIS-C. That’s the post-COVID inflammatory syndrome.

Flu is also on the rise. The health department said the outbreak in University of Michigan students is slowing, but flu cases are now increasing throughout the ret of the county. Upper respiratory infections and RSV round out the list.

Monroe County

Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital said the biggest issue there is COVID. They’re also treating a variety of respiratory illnesses, colds, sinus issues and bronchitis. As are doctors at Promedica Monroe Family Medicine.

Macomb County

Doctors at McLaren Macomb report high numbers of COVID cases, mostly in unvaccinated patients. They reported a “shocking number of cases leading to serious illness.”

Ad

The Macomb County Minute Clinics also report COVID cases on the rise. Coughs and colds, strep throat, sore throats and ear infections are being seen as well.

More: Good health headlines