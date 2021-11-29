37º

Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations for adults, kids at all-time high

Most in hospital are unvaccinated

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

The number of patients in Michigan hospitals for COVID-19 has surpassed the spring wave and has reached a new record high, according to new data.

MDHHS updated its hospitalization data on Monday after a five-day break for the holiday, showing 4,386 in hospitals statewide with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

That’s the highest since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was set during the spring wave earlier this year.

Additionally, Michigan reported 139 kids in the hospital, mostly in Southeast Michigan, with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, which is also a record-high.

Hospitalizations has been rising for months in Michigan, but have started to accelerate in recent weeks, jumping from 2,249 on Nov. 1, to 4,386 on Nov. 29.

A majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, MDHHS data shows. As of last week, unvaccinated people accounted for about 88% of hospitalizations since Jan. 1.

