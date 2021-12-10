What’s going around Metro Detroit: COVID outbreak continues to surge

What’s going around Metro Detroit the week of Dec. 9, 2021

As Michigan’s COVID surge continues, healthcare providers all across Metro Detroit are feeling the impact.

COVID continues to dominate the illnesses doctors are seeing at the hospitals and in physician offices.

The flu is popping up in various places too but remains at lower levels overall.

Wayne County

Dr. Banu Kumar at Children’s Hospitals says they’re seeing more kids with COVID, about 10 to 15 more a day.

Influenza is picking up in children as well.

Henry Ford Taylor is seeing Pneumonia, Bronchitis, Sinus Infections, and Earaches.

Oakland County

Ascension St. John has reported a high number of COVID cases. Dr. Banu Kumar

COVID tops the list at Ascension Providence. Beaumont Dr. James Bragman in West Bloomfield is treating some COVID patients plus upper respiratory viruses and people struggling with holiday depression and anxiety.

The CVS minute clinics are seeing COVID, coughs and colds, ear infections, and croup.

Washtenaw County

Dr. Brad Uren at Michigan Medicine reports a lot of patients with COVID, influenza, RSV, and respiratory viruses.

The health department says the flu outbreak on the University of Michigan campus is slowing, but flu is now increasing throughout the rest of the county.

Monroe County

ProMedica of Neuro Regional Hospital says COVID is the big issue there. Doctors also report cases of flu and colds.

ProMedica Monroe Family Medicine is treating breathing problems and RSV.

Macomb County

McLaren Macomb is treating very high volumes of COVID patients. They are also seeing a significant number of viral upper respiratory infections.

The CVS minute clinics are reporting COVID, coughs and colds, sore throats, and ear infections.

