What’s going around Metro Detroit: Rising number of COVID cases puts incredible burden on hospitals

The coronavirus is still topping the list of illnesses being seen at Metro Detroit hospitals and doctors offices.

Hospitals are being slammed by COVID patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated. That includes many patients who are very sick with COVID pneumonia or dangerously low oxygen levels.

Getting vaccinated or boosted will reduce not only your risk of catching COVID, but also the incredible burden on hospitals. Other illnesses, including the flu, are also rising this week.

Wayne County

COVID tops the list everywhere in adults in Wayne County. Dr. Kevin Dazy at Children’s Hospital reports increased COVID cases in kids too, though most have had milder symptoms.

They’re also seeing an uptick in gastrointestinal infections and croup. RSV continues, especially in children under two. The CVS Minute Clinics are treating influenza and strep throat.

Oakland County

Hospitals in Oakland County are reporting numerous COVID patients. Dr. Steven McGraw at Ascension Providence is also seeing strep throat and gastrointestinal viruses.

Clarkston Medical Group is treating strep too, plus flu cases. The CVS Minute Clinics report viral sore throats and sinus complaints due to viruses, allergies and bacterial infections.

Washtenaw County

Michigan Medicine reports lots of COVID in adults and children. Pediatricians are also seeing lots of children with fevers from respiratory infections and stomach viruses. The CVS Minute Clinic is treating flu, strep throat and sinus complaints.

Monroe County

The ER at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital said COVID-19 hospitalizations are still the significant issue. Promedica Monroe Family Medicine reports flu, respiratory issues and colds.

Macomb County

ER Dr. Joseph Flynn at McLaren Macomb reports very high COVID volumes that have continued to increase. The number of flu cases and stomach viruses are rising too. Beaumont Dr. Parag Patel is seeing COVID and sinus infections.

The CVS Minute Clinics are reporting a number of cases of pink eye and ringworm -- especially among high school wrestlers.

