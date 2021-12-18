Tracking Michigan colleges, universities requiring COVID booster shots

As of Friday, three universities in Michigan have announced that they will be requiring all students, faculty and staff receive booster shots against COVID.

Michigan State University, the University of Michigan and Wayne State University were the first to announce booster dose requirements. The decision comes as health officials identify the omicron variant in five Michigan counties.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), a total of six confirmed omicron cases have been detected in the state as of Friday, Dec. 17.

The booster shot requirements have been put into place in an effort to reduce virus spread and infections among the campus community.

All U.S. adults are eligible to receive a COVID booster shot. The booster shots are available to people six months after they received their last dose. Booster eligibility was expanded to 16 and 17-year-olds in December.

